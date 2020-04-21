Let's be honest, this lockdown caught many of us unexpectedly and forced us to retreat in our homes, in whichever way we were. While finding ways to keep oneself engaged during this isolation period may not be that hard, but taking care of personal grooming does take up a lot of effort when handling all by oneself.

This nuance of looking 'good' becomes a part of the everyday struggle in showbiz, while some are experimenting with their looks during this time, some others are lucky enough to be getting their grooming services delivered to their couch.

Actor, Director Arbaaz Khan, known for hit movie franchise 'Dabaang' who was in news until recently for his split with wife Malaika Arora, seems to be spending his lockdown time with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, quite 'smoothly', as it looks.

Giorgia turns barber for Arbaaz

In a funny Instagram post shared by Giorgia, Arbaaz can be seen chilling on the couch while his girlfriend tries to create an 'art' out of his stable. Giorgia can be seen grooving on the famous tik too sound 'I'm bored in the house'. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Being a barber or being barbaric!? What say? ‍♀️ #Quarantine #Mood #Fun #BoredInTheHouse"

Arbaaz confirmed the identity of his rumored girlfriend, the Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani who is a model and dancer working in Bollywood movies & commercials when they both appeared together at the former's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence on Ganesh Chaturthi in 2018.

Many Bollywood couples, such as Anushka-Virat, Rajkumar Rao-Patralekha, Sonam-Anand etc. have been spotted giving each other a grooming session at home. Huma Quereshi was also seen cutting her own her. Uri fame Vicky Kaushal got a buzz cut from his brother, Sunny Kaushal, while Fukrey boy Pulkit Samrat gave a haircut to his brother under the guidance of his hairstylist through a video call.