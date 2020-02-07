No matter what Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor do, trolls find some reason to slam the couple. The lovebirds recently made a joint appearance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. But little did Arjun and Malaika know that they will soon be subjected to online shaming.

The wedding festivities of Armaan and Anissa saw a galaxy of stars gracing the event. Joining them were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and among many others who were on a full display of their stylish outfits.

Like everyone else, Malaika Arora and Arjun too made a stunning entry at the reception where paparazzi were ready to capture them in their lenses. Malaika made everyone's head turn when she walked into the venue in a red shimmery saree paired with a matching plunging neckline blouse. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, looked handsome in teal coloured sherwani while sporting a bearded look.

But trolls were not impressed with Malaika and Arjun's appearances. They trolled for her saree and called it a 'disgusting' outfit for showing off too much skin at a public event. They didn't spare Arjun as well. From calling him a 'buddha' to 'chomu', Arjun was torn apart for his outfit.

The trolls didn't stop there. They started asking Arjun that why there weren't anybody else other than Malaika to be with. However, fans of Malaika and Arjun slammed the trolls on their behalf and blasted them for showcasing their sick mentality in the online space.

Take a look.

Malaika and Arbaaz's bond after divorce

Breaking the shackles of the society, Malaika and Arjun have been exploring their relationship and spending quality time to know more about each other. Malaika's son Arhaan has also accepted Arjun into his mother's life and is often seen bonding with Arjun during their outings.

Arbaaz Khan, who also found love again in Giorgia Andriani after his divorce with Malaika in 2017, recently opened up about not fighting it out for his son Arhaan's custody. He revealed that he never intended to fight the custody any way as he knew a mother should be there for a kid during that age.