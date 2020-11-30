Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been together for almost 2 years now. Last year the couple opened up about their relationship on social media and officially confirmed of them dating. And since then the two have never shied away from sharing their pictures on the social platform.

Arjun recently shared a picture of his with Malaika on his Instagram story and Malaika did the same but the only difference is that she shared the picture on her social media account.

The couple could be seen in a candid and romantic moment and this is what she wrote for the Half Girlfriend actor- "Never a dull moment when ur around."

Arjun Kapoor was in Dharamshala for the shooting of his film Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Malaika Arora travelled there for a photo-shoot. And for the uninitiated, Fernandez had also posted on her Instagram account to announce the schedule wrap of this horror-comedy.

Malaika recently recovered from Covid 19. On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19 after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested COVID-19 positive.