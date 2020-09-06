Let's take a look at top Bollywood celebs who tested coronavirus positive

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor, who had gone back to work just a few days back, has tested covid positive. The Ishaqzaade actor took to Instagram to break the news. Arjun maintains that he is asymptomatic and has been isolating at home. "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities, and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. Much love, Arjun," he wrote.

Genelia D'Souza: Genelia D'Souza shocked everyone when she informed that she had been tested corona positive. The actress revealed that more than testing positive, it was the distance from loved ones and isolation that breaks down a person's spirit. "Hi, I was tested COVID-positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With God's grace I tested COVID-negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with," she wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan: It was the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing corona positive that shocked the country. Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the hospital from where he kept updating the well-wishers of his health. However, being the invincible man that the country sees him as, Big B soon defeated it and came back home.

Abhishek Bachchan: Along with Amitabh Bachchan; son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. Out of the four, Abhishek took the longest to fight it out and come back home. Throughout the period that he was in the hospital, Jr B kept updating us about his health and didn't leave his fighting spirit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were admitted to the hospital much later than the other two. Firstly they were home isolated but only when their health started worsening and they started facing breathing difficulties that they were admitted to the hospital. However, the two defeated coronavirus and were discharged soon after.

Kanika Kapoor: Kanika Kapoor was one of the first celebs from the industry to have been tested corona positive. Kapoor came under the radar when it was revealed that despite the lockdown rules, she had partied with a lot of parliamentarians and ministers. It took more than five tests for her before her results came negative.