Malaika Arora is deemed as one of the best dancers of Bollywood, and she has always had a lot of fans praising her for her impeccable style and fitness. However, in recent times she has received a lot of criticism online for being "extra." Recently, she attended a song event for the upcoming film 'Thamma.' Malaika is back on the screen after quite some time, dancing alongside Rashmika to the track 'Poison Baby,' and even though internet users have liked her dance on screen, she received a lot of hate when she performed it at the event.

At the event, Malaika was seen in an all-white ensemble, while Rashmika complemented her perfectly well in an all-black ensemble. The two actresses upped the ante with their ensembles and sleek fashion statements but failed to impress the audience with their dance at the event.

A snippet of their dance video went viral on Reddit, and fans could not help but mock Malaika. Internet users alleged the actress of looking "desperate" and cringe."

A comment on the viral post read, "One is overdoing, and the other is doing nothing" while another wrote, "hesitate miss malaika." An Internet user mentioned, "Mailaika is showing unhealthy desperation" and another mentioned, "what is wrong with malaika lol ,shes super cringe and out of touch".

A Reddit user wrote, "Malaika used to be considered one of the IT girls. What went wrong????" to which someone replied saying, "Midlife crisis."

There were also comments like, "Malaika needs to go easy with those cringe expressions. Body is tea though", "Imagine going from chhaiya chhaiya to whatever this is", "She used to be so graceful .. I mean every item number she did never looked cringe or vulgar Guess age or loneliness catching to her .. her expressions are ott , in super dancer her dance off was so desperate."

The said song is part of the film 'Thamma' which is all set to release in theatres on October 21. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles.