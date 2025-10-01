The trailer of Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma got mixed responses from netizens. Many enjoyed Maddock's consistency with horror comedy, while others criticized the makers for cringeworthy jokes.

And now, a week after Thamma's trailer, the makers have released the first song from the film, titled Tum Mere Na Huye. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, the same team that had worked together on Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

In the song, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's fast-paced, peppy number is raunchy, and the bold, cozy sequences between the leads have left netizens irked, calling it disgusting.

Many also pointed out that Rashmika isn't even lip-syncing the song well, and her risqué outfit looks vulgar.

In the song, Rashmika has worn a thigh-high slit skirt and dark red bralette, while Ayushmann has opted for a black shirt, which he has kept unbuttoned. In many scenes, Rashmika and Ayushmaan are seen twinning in red.

However, a particular sequence in the song shows Ayushmann kissing Rashmika's neck and chest, which has been widely criticized. Many people are disappointed with the track and are comparing it to Aaj Ki Raat. Even Rashmika is being compared to Tamannaah Bhatia.

Let's take a look at the comments.

You can wear hot clothes, but if you don’t have face that can express - the song as a whole won’t work well. And yaar, aur bhi singers hai India me, ye Madhu overuse ho rahi hai. The song doesn’t go well. Seen it, felt it, been there wala hisaab hai. https://t.co/qgxUDPq5tK — Kameshwari Ayyalasomayajula (@Kameshwari93) September 29, 2025

However, amid massive criticism, Nagarjuna Akkineni has lauded Thamma

Sharing his thoughts, Nagarjuna took to his X account and wrote, "#Thamma seems like the perfect blend of comedy, horror and romance, a perfect addition to the Maddock universe." He also extended his wishes to the lead pair, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which has only heightened the excitement among fans.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the latest in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe, following Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story is rooted in a forgotten legend from folklore, blending Indian myths with supernatural elements. It follows two main characters as they navigate both otherworldly events and personal emotions.

Ayushmann, who plays Alok, earlier said, "Becoming a part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock horror-comedy universe is a thrilling step in my journey as an actor. In Thamma, I play Alok—a man who never asked for the extraordinary, but is forced to confront it."

Rashmika, playing Tadaka, expressed that the film is very special for her. "Thamma is a very special film for me because it brings together horror, comedy, folklore, and even a love story rooted in India. Playing Tadaka has been both challenging and exciting, as she's an age-old legend brought to life anew," she shared.

The cast also includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Faisal Malik, and Geeta Agrawal. The trailer has received a strong response. Thamma will be released on October 21, which is Diwali weekend.