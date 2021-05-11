Malaika Arora has always been a head-turner. Right from her days as a VJ to being the biggest fashion icon the country has seen, Arora has always grabbed the spotlight. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the diva is aging just like a fine wine!

With her sartorial choices and bold outfits, Malaika can give many supermodels a run for their money. While she aces any look she sports, when it comes to thigh-high slits, there's no one like Malla. Let's take a look at the times Malaika Arora raised the temperature in thigh-high slits.

Speculations were always raised on whether Malaika Arora's bold and risqué fashionable moments were behind her and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan separating. However, years later, Malaika had revealed that the Khan family never forced her to be a particular way or carry herself any particular way.

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Malaika Arora had said, "Well, when I actually walked into their home for the first time, I saw Sohail sitting in a pair of really tiny denim cut-aways, bare-chested with blonde hair, practically sunbathing on his terrace. And I felt, totally my kind of home. I think things just fell into place, it is such a wonderfully accepting family. They don't really put pressures on you that you gotta be like this, or you gotta follow certain norms, it has never been like that."

"From the first day, I remember it has been open arms and welcome into our home. And I think that still continues to stay, not just with me but with anybody who steps into their home," she had further said. Malaika recently recovered from Covid-19. A fitness icon for the country, Malaika swears by the benefits of yoga and meditation.