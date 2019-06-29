Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor broke free from the shackles of the society when they decided to shout out their love on social media on Arjun's 34th birthday. The power couple are currently enjoying every bit of their togetherness in New York and have been proudly sharing their romantic moments on their respective social media handles.

From taking a stroll down the streets of New York to candle light dinner, Malaika and Arjun are looking inseparable from each other during their romantic trip. But one picture of Malaika caught everyone's attention wherein she was proudly seen flashing her pregnancy stretch marks along with her washboard abs in a white bralette, sleeveless jacket and denim shorts.

Malaika was seen showing off a victory sign in the backdrop of "Pride Rainbow" followed with #Pride and #OnlyLove hashtags. And Arjun, like any other boyfriend, asked Malaika for the picture credit like an earlier picture wherein she was seen posing in a neon green outfit.

In one of her Instagram stories, Malaika expressed her happiness saying that "Sunny days are here again". Not falling behind to express his feelings, Arjun too posted a picture of Malaika holding a big red heart in her hands and wrote, "She has my heart (literally)."

Malaika and Arjun even bumped into Sanjay Kapoor and his son, who also happened to be holidaying with family in New York, posed for some pictures together. It just goes to prove that the Kapoor family have already accepted Malaika into the family and were just waiting for the couple to come out in the open.

