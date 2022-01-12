Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have allegedly parted ways after four years of relationship. The report has sent shockwaves among their fans. The buzz around the duo calling it quits has gained momentum. There have been reports of things not going well between the two and the couple deciding to end things on an amicable note has gone crazy viral. Neither Malaika nor Arjun Kapoor has acknowledged or clarified the reports.

Malaika Arora devastated

Reports have said that Malaika has gone into isolation and doesn't want to meet anybody. "It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days," says a Bollywood Life report.

"In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him," the report further states.

Break up or just a lovers' tiff?

This report is even more shocking as the duo seemed madly in love during their recent vacation to Maldives. Arjun had also spoken about the age gap between the two of them and how it doesn't matter to them in the grand scheme of things. However, we believe it could just be a lovers' tiff and nothing more since their relationship seems to be one for the keeps.