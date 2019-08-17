Malaika Arora has been a part of the Kapoor family even before confirmed her relationship with Arjun Kapoor on Instagram a couple of months ago. She can be often seen spending a lot of time with the Kapoor family and bonding with them over lunches and dinners. But when it comes to trolling Malaika for her public appearances, Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor shows no mercy.

The 45-year-old has flown to Chennai to open a new store of her venture called Diva Yoga along with her business partners. Before getting into the aircraft, Malaika posted a picture wearing blue denim pants, a white printed T-shirt along with a denim jacket.

Looking at Malaika's blue avatar and the blue tint filter that she added on to the picture, Sanjay Kapoor pulled her leg by commenting, "The sea in Bali is not so blue."

And Malaika, who is known for her witty comebacks, replied to Sanjay's comment and said, "I feel like I have worn all the blue I own."

Take a look.