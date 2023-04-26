Malaika Arora was nothing less than a vision as she attended a grand event in Dubai recently. The diva looked divine in a backless black gown and had the spotlight on her throughout. Malla, as she is fondly known as, was mobbed at the event when she paused to give a selfie to a fan. The Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan girl looked uncomfortable as fans started pushing one another to get a picture with her.

What went down

At one point, Malaika even urged people not to push the lady fans wanting to take selfies. The video has now taken over the internet with many questioning how much is too much and when would the star frenzy among common people come to an end. Many even praised Arora for maintaining her cool and not getting frazzled by the whole turn of events.

This is not the first time, however, that Malaika has been mobbed. Arora had said on her chat show that she doesn't mind giving selfies and never gets angry at that. But what perturbs her is people taking pictures from wrong angles or getting too close for comfort.

Malaika on paparazzi

"I have never scolded anyone unless someone pushed me or did anything. But what irritates me is you are clicking photos, yahan ke photos lo na (pointing towards the portion above her chest). They are clicking photos of this part and that part (points towards her chest and hips). The camera goes here and there. I have a problem with that," Malaika had said on her chat show.