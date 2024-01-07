It seems that the news of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor breaking up were indeed true. As per a report, the couple had parted ways two months back over marriage and commitment issues. However, the two dealt with it maturely and got back together after taking a break to sort things out. This is what went down in their romantic world so far.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had officially parted ways two months ago. However, it wasn't easy for them to forget the companionship they have cherished over the years and thus eventually got back together. The separation reportedly even made them realise that splitting is not a solution for their differences.

What went down

"They have been together for many years now. It won't be easy for either of them to call it off and forget about the good times they have spent with each other. It is only good that they realized that splitting is not the solution to life always," the report said. "One doesn't know why they had gone different ways or should we call it a 'break from each other'?" the report added.

On a recent interaction on Koffee with Karan, Arjun Kapoor refused to talk about it in a very respectful manner. He said that to talk about marriage in the absence of the other party involved would not be the right thing to do.

Arjun on marriage with Malaika

"At this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being honest and sincere about my life, I think this is the part I want to take as it comes. I think it is unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. The most respectful thing would be that once we reach that stage coming out together or talk about it together," Arjun Kapoor said.

The Ishaqzaade actor further went on to add, "I am very happy where I am. We make no bones about we survived through whatever we had to to be in this comfortable and happy space. I don't want to talk about anything specific about this point because it is unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."