Arjun Kapoor was his unabashed and honest self on the recent episode of Koffee with Karan. From talking about his box office failures and the toll it takes on him to taking the next step in his relationship with Malaika Arora, Arjun gave many unfiltered answers. When Karan Johar asked him about his plans to take the leap in his relationship, Arjun said that he is in a happy place.

On marriage plans with Malaika

"At this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being honest and sincere about my life, I think this is the part I want to take as it comes. I think it is unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. The most respectful thing would be that once we reach that stage coming out together or talk about it together," Arjun Kapoor said.

The Ishaqzaade actor further went on to add, "I am very happy where I am. We make no bones about we survived through whatever we had to to be in this comfortable and happy space. I don't want to talk about anything specific about this point because it is unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it."

On box office failures

Arjun Kapoor also spoke about his constant box office failures and added that he doesn't get bogged down by it. He revealed that it does take a toll on him but all he continues to do is act and act better and hopes that one Friday he will bounce back. Arjun also gave example of Akshay Kumar and how he had close to 10-11 flops and was at the verge of giving up acting when with one film he bounced back.

"There is so much adversity I have faced in my life ya Karan, I think I have spoken on this couch before about many aspects of my life. I am the first actor in my generation to deliver a 100-crore film, with Dharma and Sajid Nadiadwala that was '2 States'," Arjun said.

"I mean Akshay Kumar has spoken so openly about the fact that he almost considered leaving the profession at one point of time, 11-12 flops I think he has seen. If my audience has loved me and connected with me because of the work that I did, they are not going to disconnect if I give them a good film. You can't control box office unfortunately, what I can control is the effort and the sincerity," he added.