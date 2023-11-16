After the spectacular match, following Team India's win on November 15 against New Zealand in World Cup 2023, Sonam Kapoor and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded dinner party for star footballer David Beckham on Wednesday. Sonam Kapoor's friends and family members attended the bash.

Football meets films: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome David Beckham

Sonam Kapoor came with Anand Ahuja and David Beckham. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, was also clicked arriving at the starry bash.

Sonam and Anand welcomed David at the gate of their Mumbai home, capturing the moment in a stylish pose. Sonam donned an elegant red sari paired with a chic white crop top featuring dramatic cape sleeves.

Sonam Kapoor's father, Anil, also attended the party. He greeted the paparazzi outside the residence. Sanjay Kapoor arrived at the bash with his wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya.

Joining the bandwagon of stars at the party was Sonam's cousin, Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora was also spotted along with Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun opted for a black ensemble, while Malaika showcased a stylish look with an oversized white shirt paired with a black skirt.

Shahid Kapoor, who was also present at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the watch with wife Mira Rajput, attended the bash at Sonam's Mumbai home.

Karisma Kapoor was also in the bash.

The guest list also featured film producer Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly, Isha Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, and Farhan with wife Shibani Akhtar, adding to the star-studded charm of the evening.

Several inside pictures have surfaced on the internet.

Arjun Kapoor shared inside pictures from the bash that features Malaika and him posing with David Beckham.

He wrote, "A night to remember...To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face-to-face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15-minute dinner table chat. Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him...Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine !!!"

Eagle-eyed netizens spotted Arjun Kapoor appearing taller than David Beckham.

Netizens even pointed out that Arjun Kapoor is 178 cm while David Beckham is 183 cm so how can Arjun appear taller in the pictures?

Social media users accused Arjun of editing the pictures.

A user wrote, "David is 183 cm & Arjun Kapoor is 178 cm then how Arjun look taller than Beck?

Another user asked, 'Did Arjun photoshop the images.."

Other notable attendees included Karisma Kapoor, who chose a traditional outfit, Shanaya Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor among others dropped inside pictures from the bash.