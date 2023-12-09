Bollywood diva Malaika Arora popularly known as 'Chaaiya Chaaiya' girl never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a fashion icon, Malaika is known for her fitness and often gets papped for her yoga and Pilates classes. The actor looks fabulous at 50 and often makes head-turning appearances oozing oomph with her aura and outfits.

Malika stuns in a white cropped blazer at an event

On Friday, Malaika once again stole the show at the event.

The Victorian State Government of Australia and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne hosted an event to celebrate Indian cinema. It was a grand occasion indeed as some of the most well-known faces from the Bollywood industry came down to grace the red carpet. From Malaika Arora, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, Saiyami Kher, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shoojit Sircar, Shabana Azmi, Imtiaz Ali and others graced the event in Mumbai.

The celebs looked beautiful and amped up the glam quotient.

Netizens react

Malaika Arora looked stunning as always in a cropped graphic white blazer with matching parallel pants. Malaika looked like a fresh breath of air as she posed for the pictures. Looking radiant in light make-up She kept her hair open.

Her outfit garnered mixed reviews. A section of netizens lauded her for carrying off an outfit with panache. While a section of netizens slammed her.

A user wrote, 'She is stunning."

Another mentioned, " What was the need for a blazer.."

The third user said, "Blazer seems useless when.."

Some even noticed that she was adjusting her blazer and constantly pulling it down.

The pulls off every outfit with ease. Be it shimmery, embroidered, one-piece, or evening gown, pant-suit or saree.

Malaika at Vrindavan

Recently, Malaika attended an event at Nathdwara with a few more celebs, where she interacted with the crowd.

Malika looked stunning in a fusion outfit. She opted for a black dhoti-style pants and a pink sleeveless crop blouse.

Malaika was also seen at the premiere of Archies where she cheered for Arjun Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor at the bash.

Malika also wore a classic white and black outfit when Sonam Kapoor hosted a party for David Beckham's welcome during World Cup 2023.

Malaika and her beau actor Arjun posed together serving major couple goals!

Personal life

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been together for a long time now and the duo often celebrate important occasions together. Despite reports of Malaika and Arjun's separation, the two are going head-string and often take to social media and post mushy loved ip pictures.

How did the news of the rift between Arjun and Malaika surface?

It so happened that during AP Dhillon's wen show, Malaika attended the bash with her son and Arjun was seen enjoying a solo trip. This led to a break-up but the two squashed rumours and were spotted having dinner and lunch with each other.

There were also speculations that Arjun and Malaika had split, with some suggesting that Arjun was dating actor-influencer Kusha Kapila. However, Arjun's latest post puts all those speculations to rest.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan they are co-parenting Arhaan Khan.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika made their relationship official via social media in 2019.