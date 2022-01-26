Nandamuri Balakrishna's new movie Akhanda has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, collecting more than Rs 200 crores worldwide. After 50 days of theatrical run, the film had its OTT release on January 21 on Disney+Hotstar. Upon its OTT release, the film received a Pan-Indian reach, and people from non-Telugu-speaking states started lauding Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu for making such a brilliant commercial entertainer.

Audiences want to see Suresh Gopi in Akhanda remake

After watching Akhanda on Disney+Hotstar, several netizens from Kerala expressed their wish to see Suresh Gopi playing the role of Akhanda in the film's Malayalam remake.

It should be noted that Suresh Gopi is widely considered the ultimate action king in Mollywood, and he had recently made a strong comeback to the industry with films like Varane Avashyamundu and Kaaval.

Now, people have started comparing Suresh Gopi's look in Ottakomban with Balakrishna's look in Akhanda. Interestingly, both these looks are strikingly similar, and both of them look terrific in all aspects.

What will happen if Suresh Gopi remakes Akhanda in Malayalam?

However, a section of netizens believes that remaking Akhanda in Malayalam with Suresh Gopi will not be a great idea. Alarmingly, in Kerala, a hate campaign is going on against Suresh Gopi after he joined BJP. Despite his humanitarian works and philanthropic efforts, a section of people in Kerala are calling Suresh Gopi a religious fanatist, and some of them have been intentionally trying to degrade his movies.

If a movie like Akhanda, which has strong Hindutwa ideologies gets remade in Malayalam with Suresh Gopi, it will be surely targeted by a section of intolerant audiences who organizes hate campaigns against the Action King of Mollywood.

However, if such a movie happens, it will be a real treat for his fans, as Suresh Gopi is as deadly and daring as Nandamuri Balakrishna.