Nandamuri Balakrishna, one of the biggest superstars in Tollywood is now enjoying the success of his latest movie Akhanda. The film released on December 02 shattered several collection records and has now emerged as the biggest hit in the career of the actor. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda has grossed over Rs 100 crores worldwide, and it is now the 5th biggest hit in India this year, next to Vakeel Saab, Annathee, Master, and Sooryavanshi.

Amid trolls, Nandamuri Balakrishna creates magic at the box-office

Even though Nandamuri Balakrishna enjoys a huge fan following in AP and Telangana, he is widely considered as a troll material among movie buffs in other states, and it is mainly due to the actor's over the top action sequences and loud dialogue delivery. Balakrishna's recent mannerisms in some public gatherings had also received negative responses from netizens.

However, none of these factors have negatively impacted Akhanda's dream run at the box office. The film became a sensational hit in both India and overseas. According to the latest reports, this action thriller grossed more than Rs 6 crores from the United States box office alone, a clear indication of Balakrishna's unquestionable star power.

Akhanda received mixed to positive reviews

Upon its release, Akhanda received mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Many people who watched the movie criticized the director for following a cliched route in storytelling, but they lauded Balakrishna's performance for making the film watchable.

The success of Akhanda is expected to give a sigh of relief for upcoming biggies including RRR. It should be noted that Nandamuri Balakrishna successfully brought back audiences to theaters at a time when the country is facing the scare of the Omicron variant. Industry experts believe that the success of movies like Akhanda will revive the theater industry that faced several hardships for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.