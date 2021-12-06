Balakrishna's Akhanda had a sensational weekend at the worldwide box office. Except for its home territory Andhra, the movie has entered the profit zone in most centres, as per trade reports.

The 1st Weekend Box Office Collection of Akhanda

In the first weekend, Akhanda has grossed Rs 52.4 crore in Andhra and Telangana box office. It has grossed Rs 18.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 12.10 crore from the Nizam region while raking in Rs 22.5 crore in Andhra with a distributors' share of Rs 15.55 crore.

In Ceded market alone, the Balakrishna-starrer has minted Rs 11.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.80 crore. The combined distributors' share in Andhra and Telangana stands at Rs 36.45 crore.

Akhanda Collection Outside Andhra and Telangana

In Karnataka, Akhanda has earned Rs 4.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 2.4 crore.

Akhanda at the Overseas Box Office

Among the overseas centres, Akhanda has come out with flying colors at the US box office. The movie has grossed Rs 6.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 2.75 crore. From the rest of the world, it has raked in Rs 3.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.4 crore.

The worldwide box office collection of Akhanda stands at Rs 66.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 43 crore.

Akhanda Shatters Gautamiputra Satakarni

It has outperformed Balayya's earlier record of Gautamiputra Satakarni which had grossed Rs 46.55 crore (distributors' share: Rs 32.22 crore) in the first weekend at the worldwide box office.

In Andhra and Telangana regions, it had raked in Rs 30.8 crore with a net income of Rs 24.79 crore.

However, Akhanda has performed above expectations in many centes, but the biggest worry has been Andhra where there is a cap on the ticket price.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a Bill to further amend the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1956, making it mandatory for exhibitors to sell movie tickets only through the online booking platform, to be operated by the state Film Development Corporation. The Bill replaces an Ordinance issued on November 9.

As a result, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot exceed Rs 250, the price of ticket is capped at Rs 120 in rural areas. Also, the admission rate for economy classes in single screens is restricted at Rs 5!