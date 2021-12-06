Telugu star Balakrishna 'Akhanda' hit the screens on Thursday world over and the movie has already grossed $500,000 in the US, with record openings worldwide.

'Akhanda' has surpassed the $500,000 milestone in the US, within a couple of days of release. Trade analysts believe the movie will enter the $1 million club overseas, as the weekend will see more people watching the movie at the theatres.

Analysts believe the word of mouth has had a great impact on the movie collections, while the audience also celebrated the first big release of a Telugu movie post the second wave of the pandemic.

AP, Telangana Market

Domestically, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana areas show record collections for 'Akhanda's box office. The third-day collections are also growing stronger. In Ceded territory, it received the same number of footfalls on Sunday that's almost equal to Baahubali 2's first Sunday footfalls, reports said.

In four days of its run, the film grossed Rs. 36 crore in domestic market, while the global collections crossed Rs.44.5 crore as per local resports. The film features Balakrishna's action scenes and S.S. Thaman's thumping music, both seen as contributing to the movie's success.

Besides Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, and others appear in lead roles in 'Akhanda'.