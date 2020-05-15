MakeMyTrip, the go-to platform for online booking of trips, has suffered immensely due to the COVID-19 lockdown. With travel restrictions almost everywhere around the world, the travel and hospitality sector has taken a backseat as the nations fight the deadly pandemic. MakeMyTrip, like the entire travel industry, suffered losses this year, but it is now adopting alternate measures with hopes to survive these turbulent times.

MakeMyTrip is joining the food-delivery bandwagon in India, which is the battleground for Swiggy and Zomato. After struggling in the travel and hotel aggregation space, MakeMyTrip will struggle to find a place in the food delivery space, which is dominated by Swiggy and Zomato.

"As the world adopts life-altering measures to adjust to the new order, customers are seeking options that can help them with familiar experiences in a safe and hygienic environment," Deepak Tuli, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Businesses at MakeMyTrip, said in a statement.

MakeMyTrip's online gourmet delivery service

MakeMyTrip is venturing into a completely new space, much like many businesses that are experimenting with new ways to generate revenue. MMT has partnered with fine-dining restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru to serve its customers who are currently locked down in their homes.

MakeMyTrip's announcement comes shortly after various 5-star hotel brands in India partnered with Zomato and Swiggy to generate alternate revenue. Swiggy and Marriott recently tied up to extend the latter's Marriott on Wheels to customers. MMT has tied up with JW Marriott, Roseate in Delhi, Bengaluru's Royal Orchid, The Lalit in Mumbai, Chennai's The Residency, along with "exclusive delivery options" from The Park, Radisson etc. in Delhi-NCR.