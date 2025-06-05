In a landmark move to enhance India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have joined forces to produce the fuselage of the Rafale fighter aircraft in India. This collaboration, formalized through four production transfer agreements, marks a significant milestone in India's defense manufacturing sector. It underscores the country's growing role in the global aerospace supply chain and aligns with India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

The production facility, to be established in Hyderabad, will focus on manufacturing key structural components of the Rafale aircraft. These components include the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to be completed by the fiscal year 2028, with the facility anticipated to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month. This ambitious timeline reflects the commitment of both Dassault Aviation and TASL to meet the growing demand for Rafale aircraft while adhering to stringent quality and competitiveness standards.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, "For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements."

The collaboration between Dassault Aviation and TASL is a testament to the strong commitment of both companies to India's self-reliance in defense production. By manufacturing the complete Rafale fuselage in India, the partnership not only strengthens India's defense capabilities but also contributes to the country's economic growth and technological advancement.

Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "This partnership marks a significant step in India's aerospace journey. The production of the complete Rafale fuselage in India underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems' capabilities and the strength of our collaboration with Dassault Aviation."

The strategic partnership between Dassault Aviation and TASL comes on the heels of a landmark Rs 63,000 crore deal signed between India and France in April of this year. This deal involves the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets, which will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy amid growing security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

The procurement will proceed under an Inter-Governmental Agreement, ensuring direct deliveries without intermediaries. The deal includes 22 single-seater jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2031.

Related