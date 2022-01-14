Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people across the nation on Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Bhogi, Magh Bihu and Pongal.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said; "Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India's vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals."

Greeting people on Bhogi, he said, "Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens."

Wishing people on Magh Bihu, the Prime Minister said, "Magh Bihu greetings to you all. I pray that this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives."

Extending his greeting on Pongal, the Prime minister said, "Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened."

Greetings and messages on Sankranti:

Happy Sankranti/Makar Sankranti: Wishes

> I wish you a happy Makar Sankranti 2022. May your life be filled with joy and happiness.

> Warm wishes on the occasion of Sankranti. Hoping you have a great year ahead.

> May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti.

> May God bless you with good health and wealth. Happy and joyful Makar Sankranti 2022.

> Let your negativity fly away along with those colorful kites and may your positivity grow like the shining sun. Happy Sankranti to you and your family. I wish you all good luck on this significant day.

Pongal wishes 2022:

> Welcome and celebrate the Pongal festival with a heart filled with happiness and gratitude. May this festival bring a bountiful harvest and usher brighter days ahead. Happy Pongal.

> May the sweetness of jaggery and milk bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal 2022.

> I pray for the happiness, prosperity, and wellness of you and your family. This Pongal, let us all celebrate together.