The third wave of the Covid pandemic in India, fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants is spreading like wildfire, and on January 04, the nation reported over 58,000 fresh positive cases. As the scare looms up, the Tamil Nadu government has announced fresh Covid restrictions, including a complete lockdown on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu imposes new restrictions

The TN government has announced night curfews from January 06 to combat the spread of the pandemic. The decision has been taken after the state reported 2,731 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

Moreover, a complete lockdown has been announced on January 09. However, the government made it clear that essential services will be allowed during this day.

In a recent statement, the Tamil Nadu government made it clear that petrol bunks will be allowed to function 24X7. According to reports, the government has also decided to put a ban on the entry of people to religious places on Saturday, and Sunday. The government has also ordered the closure of educational institutions to stop the chain of transmission.

The current daily test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu is 2.6 percent.

India facing the heat of Covid third wave

States like Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala are also witnessing a drastic surge in fresh Covid cases. Mumbai witnessed more than 10,000 positive cases on Tuesday, while Delhi, the nation's capital reported over 5,000 cases. Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had predicted that the capital city will witness over 10,000 fresh cases in a day as the pandemic third wave peaks.

Amid the sudden spread of Covid, the vaccination campaign for teenagers between the age of 16 and 18 is progressing steadily in the country.