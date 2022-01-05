After showing strong signs of flattening the Covid chaos curve for several weeks, India has once again emerged as the hotspot of the pandemic. With a rising number of fresh infections, the Covid pandemic is spreading like wildfire in India. On January 04, India reported 58,097 fresh cases and 534 Covid-related deaths, and this figure is expected to rise in the coming days, especially considering the community spread of the Omicron variant in the nation.

Weekend curfew in Delhi

Mumbai and Delhi continue to be the hotspot of the Covid pandemic in the nation. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai and Delhi witnessed 10,860 and 5,481 fresh Covid cases respectively.

In the wake of surging Covid cases, authorities in Delhi have imposed a weekend curfew. Earlier, the government has ordered schools and colleges to remain shut down until January 26.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has revealed that the third wave of the pandemic has already begun in the nation. According to Jain, the third wave of the pandemic has hit the nation, while Delhi is witnessing the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Satyendra Jain also cautioned people to follow all safety protocols even if the symptoms of the Omicron infection could be mild. Jain warned that the capital city could witness more than 10,000 cases per day in the coming days.

Fresh infections rising in Kerala

Meanwhile, the southern state of Kerala that reported less than 3,000 cases a day over the past few weeks witnessed 3,640 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. The sudden surge in fresh infections clearly indicates that the third wave of the pandemic has begun in the state.

According to the latest updates, the Kerala government has not decided to impose fresh restrictions in the state. However, the rise in fresh infections could compel the government to impose new region-based restrictions.