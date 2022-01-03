As coined by the World Health Organization (WHO), the twin threats of Covid, the Delta and Omicron variants, are literally wreaking havoc in India. The number of fresh cases in India has surged drastically over the past few weeks, and the New Year celebrations in states like Goa have also played a crucial role in elevating the chaos curve in the nation.

Covid chaos in India

The coastal state of Goa is known for its rich cultural heritage, and it is widely considered the most popular tourist destination in India. Amid restrictions, the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Goa were carried out with grandeur this year too, and it has resulted in a drastic spike in fresh infections.

In the last 24 hours, Goa witnessed 388 fresh Covid positive cases. Alarmingly, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Goa is above 10 percent, and it clearly indicates how quickly the pandemic is spreading across the state.

Covid safety protocols not followed in Goa

According to the latest updates, there are 1,671 active cases in Goa. Shockingly, on Sunday, a video of a huge crowd in North Goa had gone viral on online spaces.

"This was Baga Beach in Goa, last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists," wrote Twitter user Herman Gomes who shared the video on Twitter.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave ? Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered schools and colleges to be closed until January 26, in the wake of rising Covid cases. The state government is also planning to impose strict restrictions on indoor activities to curb the spread of the pandemic.