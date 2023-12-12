Major threat averted; four arrested in Bandipora, huge cache of arms seized [details]

In a coordinated effort, Bandipora Police, along with the Army, CRPF, and Sopore Police, successfully apprehended four individuals, including one woman, in an operation that led to a recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The successful operation averted a major threat as the arrested individuals were planning a major operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Adil Tariq Wasil (son of Tariq Ahmad), Shafkat Nabi (son of Gh Nabi), and Musaib Khursheed (son of Khursheed Ahmad Dar), all residents of Ladoora Rafiabad, Bla. The identity of the woman arrested has been withheld.

International Business Times has reached out to Bandipora SP Lakshay Sharma, IPS, for further details on the operation. This article will be duly updated with an official response.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and investigations are underway to gather more details about the individuals and the circumstances surrounding their activities.

The joint security operation signifies the collaborative efforts of Bandipora Police, the Army, CRPF, and Sopore Police in maintaining law and order in the region. The successful arrests and the recovery of a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition is a big win and ensures the safety and security of the area.