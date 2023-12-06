The Jammu and Kashmir Police made a significant step in its ongoing campaign to disrupt terror-funding networks by seizing a property belonging to an alleged terror associate in northern Bandipora district. The land in question, a 14 marla (3811 sq ft) parcel held by the family of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, who was classified as a "terror associate" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was seized under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

This strategic action is part of a larger effort targeted at blocking the funding sources of regional terrorist networks.

Speaking to International Business Times, Bandipora SP Lakshay Sharma, IPS, said: "The family property of Irfan Ahmad Bhat, son of Mukhtar Ahmed Bhat, has been attached as proceeds of terrorism under Section 25 of UAPA Act after discovering that he had been working as an OGW. His brother, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, is an associate of LeT who fled to Pakistan in the year 2000."

Crackdown on terrorism in J&K

In recent months, the J&K police have systematically attached properties belonging to individuals implicated in terrorist operations in coordination with national security services. Last month, two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) had their properties attached for assisting a feared Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt escape from police custody in a Srinagar hospital in 2018 by fighting a police team. Eight properties belonging to two Mohammad Shafi Wani and Mohammad Tikka Khan were attached by NIA sleuths with the assistance of local police.

Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir Police also attached another property in south Kashmir's Pulwama district used for harbouring and sheltering dreaded self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo. This was only a day after seizing a house for giving shelter to killers of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Aman Thakur.