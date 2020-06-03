A fire that broke out in Valmiki Basti of Tughlakabad's slum area early Wednesday, June 3, was brought under control. More than 200 shanties were burnt to ashes, leaving hundreds of its residents homeless.

However, no injury has been reported so far. Some fire tenders were rushed to the Valmiki Basti in Tughlakabad after the fire broke out in the area.

20 fire tenders rushed to spot

Divisional Fire Officer SK DUA said that a call was received at 1:31 am and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by around 3 am.

A major fire broke out in the slums of Delhi's Tughlakabad area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, May 26 gutting around 1,000 shanties. At least 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the raging inferno. A cylinder burst had led to the burning of hundreds of shanties in the Tughlakabad area.