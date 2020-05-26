A massive fire broke out in the slums of Tughlakabad, Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"We received information of fire at around 1 am18-20 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No casualty reported so far," said Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP (South East)

Later, 30 fire tenders were rushed to Tughlakabad to douse the flames.

SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, said, "Around 30 fire tenders are at the spot, the fire has been brought under control. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported."