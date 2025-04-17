Major drug bust in Delhi: Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, three arrested

Dealing a big blow to the drug traffickers and their narco-network, the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday busted an interstate syndicate with its concerted efforts and recovered 341 grams of high-grade heroin, worth Rs one crore in the international markets.

Three drug traffickers -- Farman, Shadaab and Sikander -- were nabbed by the Crime Branch from the city's Zakir Nagar area.

The operation carried out by sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the Crime Branch led to the recovery of the contraband worth Rs 1 crore.

A team comprising Sub-inspector Rohit, Assistant Sub-inspector Sanjay, Head Constable Amit, Sharwan, Pramod, Naveen and Pawan under the supervision of Inspector Vijender Singh and led by ACP Rajkumar, ACP conducted raids in various parts of the city, based on secret information, and finally zeroed in the traffickers in Zakir Nagar area.

The police first apprehended the accused named Farman from Zakir Nagar and recovered 315 grams of heroin. Upon investigation, he revealed that the main source of contraband was Shadaab. The police team conducted further raids and arrested him with 26 grams of heroin. Shadaab disclosed that he procured heroin from Sikandar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, but currently staying in the Zakir Nagar area. All three accused were arrested within 24 hours.

The three accused are said to be school dropouts and drug addicts. They got addicted to drugs at a young age and also worked as delivery boys for e-commerce portals, but then their craving for big money turned them into drug traffickers.

"To fulfil their expensive hobbies and desire to make quick money, Farman and Shadaab started procuring drugs from different people in Delhi and supplying them under the guise of Blinkit. As the demand increased with time, they contacted Iliyas, a resident of Pilibhit and started supplying heroin to different people through him," said the police report.

The ANTF and crime branch team are making further investigations into the interstate drug trafficking, and the probe is now heading to Uttar Pradesh's Shairpur, in its bid to uncover the whole chain of traffickers.

