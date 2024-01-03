Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Telangana; 26 IAS officers transferred [details inside]

In a major bureaucratic reshuffling, Telangana witnessed the transfer and appointment of 26 IAS officers on Wednesday, marking the second major round of IAS transfers since the new government assumed office in December.

Among the key changes, Dr. MCR HRD Institute Additional Director General, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, has been transferred and assigned the role of Principal Secretary for Mines and Geology, relieving Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari from Full Additional Charge (FAC) duties. Labour Commissioner Ahmad Nadeem now assumes the position of Principal Secretary for the Planning Department, relieving Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao from FAC obligations.

Rahul Bojja, previously Secretary for General Administration, has been appointed as Secretary for Irrigation and Catchment Area Development (I&CAD), relieving CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal from her FAC responsibilities. Smita Sabharwal, in turn, has been posted as the Member Secretary of the Telangana State Finance Commission, relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania from FAC duties.

Local district-level changes include Sangareddy Collector A Sharath, who is now posted as Secretary for Tribal Welfare, relieving Christina Z Chongthu. Harichandana Dasari, Municipal Administration Director and Prajavani State Nodal Officer, assumes the role of the new Collector of Nalgonda, relieving Hemanta Keshav Patil from FAC duties. D Divya, awaiting posting, will replace Harichandana.

Bharati Hollikeri, awaiting posting, has been assigned as the Director of Archaeology, relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer from FAC responsibilities. Mahabubabad Collector K Shashanka is appointed as Rangareddy Collector, relieving Gowtham Potru from FAC duties. Adwait Kumar Singh, returning from Central Deputation, will replace Shashanka in Mahabubabad.

Chittem Lakshmi, awaiting posting, is designated as the Managing Director of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, relieving Adhar Sinha from FAC responsibilities. Telangana State Pollution Control Board member secretary S Krishna Aditya has been transferred and posted as the Director of the Labour department.

In an additional order, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation vice chairman and managing director G Chandrasekhara Reddy has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister at his office, and he is also placed in FAC of his current posting until further orders.

Take a look at the order copy below: