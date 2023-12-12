Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda police commissioners transferred; Sreenivasa Reddy new Hyd police chief

In the first major shakeup in bureaucracy after a change of guard in Telangana, the new government has transferred three police commissioners in the state capital region.

K. Sreenivasa Reddy, Additional Director General of Police, Organisations & Legal, has been transferred and posted as the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

Sandeep Shandilya, who was holding the post after the Election Commission of India had removed C. V. Anand, is now posted as director of Telangana Stat Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

The government appointed G. Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, has been transferred and posted as Police Commissioner of Rachakonda.

Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police (admin), Cyberabad, will be the new Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

Present Rachakonda Commissioner Devendra Singh Chauhan and Cyberabad Commissioner M. Stephen Ravindra have been directed to report in the office of Director General of Police.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order on transfers and postings.

In October, the Election Commission of India had ordered transfer of some police officers including then Hyderabad Commissioner C. V. Anand. Sandeep Shandilya was appointed the Commissioner.