Real-life couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, who are basking in on the massive success of Majili, put end to the 3 rumours related to their upcoming projects in a media interaction.

Majili has become a huge success, with its collection crossing Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has become the first film of Naga Chaitanya to achieve this feat. Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who are fondly known as ChaySam, held a press meet to thank all the media men for their support for the movie. Meanwhile, they also cleared the air surrounding their forthcoming films.

It was rumoured that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have decided to do another movie together this year after the huge success of Majili. When asked about signing a film to cash in on its success, the actor said that Majili happened as pleasant magic, but they have planned for another film. They will wait for such magic to happen in the future.

It was Akhil Akkineni will play a key role in his father Nagarjuna's upcoming movie Bangarraju, which happens to be a sequel to 2016's blockbuster film Soggade Chinni Nayana. Naga Chaitanya spoke about the film and said that its pre-production work is underway at the moment and that the project will be going on floors in July. Meanwhile, he clarified that it is not his brother, but he will do a cameo in it.

It is known that Nagarjuna is also doing a sequel to his 2002's hit film Manmadhudu and actor Rahul Ravindran is directing Manmadhudu, which will star Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead. It was said Samantha Akkineni will be essaying a key role in it. Speaking about it, the actress confirmed that she is a part of this project and her role in the movie will be more like an extended cameo.

However, it should be mentioned that Samantha Akkineni is one of the most successful actresses down south, while her husband Naga Chaitanya struggled to get a big break for himself for many years. For the first time since their marriage, the actress joined hands with him for the first time after their marriage and his career graph has hit a new high with Majili becoming a big break off him.