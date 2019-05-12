Director Shiva Nirvana's Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkieni has been released in Amazon Prime Video after it earned a total of Rs 40 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run.

Released in the theatres on April 5, Majili has collected over Rs 70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 30 days and earned Rs 40 crore for its distributors, who shelled out Rs 22 crore on its global theatrical rights. The film has become the highest grossing movie for Naga Chaitanya. Shine Screens tweeted, "#Majili mints 40+ Cr share worldwide. Thank you all for the love and support ❤️"

While it is still running successfully in some cinema halls, the makers have released it on Amazon Prime Video barely a month of it hitting the big screens. The movie is getting very good response on this platform too.

Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter account on Sunday morning share the news about Majili release on Amazon. Besides share its link, he tweeted, Believing in something completely and watching it get to this today.. thank you all to everyone who watched #Majili and made this so special..something that will stay with me forever.. if it's not at a theatre near you catch it on @PrimeVideoIN."

The actor thanked Shiva Nirvana, Samantha and every member of Majili for their support. He tweeted, "To my good friend and the reason for all the appreciation today @ShivaNirvana ..cheers to all the beautiful stories your going to tell in the future I can't wait to watch them and act in a few:-) .. @Shine_Screens for believing in me will be forever grateful to you guys."

Naga Chaitanya added, "To @Samanthaprabhu2 for bringing life to sravani.@MusicThaman the film would never be the same without u.@divyanshak10 so happy we discovered u.@actorsubbaraju raoramesh,posani garu,Suhas,atul sir @VishnuSarmaDOP @sahisuresh gopi.and to everyone else..my dream team!"

Majili is a romantic drama written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. A former cricket player, who is nursing his wounds of a failed relationship, takes up the task of training his ex-lover's daughter and in the process discovers his feelings towards his wife and her unrequited love for him. Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Divyansha Kaushik have played the lead roles in the movie.