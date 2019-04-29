Maisie Williams fans were left in shock after they got to see her character, Arya Stark, getting intimate with Gendry in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2. Maisie recently opened up about one mistake she did in the past while playing Arya and she admitted how she regrets doing it.

Maisie Williams' Arya Stark is going to face White Walkers for the very first time in the upcoming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. There are pretty slim chances that the character will survive the battle but fans are rooting for her from the very beginning. Ahead of the Battle of Winterfell, the 22-year-old Maisie opened about her character in the show.

During her recent interview with Vogue, she explained how she is still paying for a mistake she made since she started playing Arya Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones. When asked about the biggest challenge she faced while playing the fan favorite character, Maisie had the following to say:

"When I was 12, I thought it was a great idea to play Arya left-handed because she favors that side in the books. Eight years later, and I'm still paying for that mistake. I had to keep it up for continuity. In the beginning, I just had to do a little sparring. Now, I'm doing entire fight sequences with the wrong hand, and I'm like, 'Why did I ever think this was a good idea?'"

Maisie Williams even stated that she admires how fearless and outspoken Arya Stark is and how she always says what she truly means. Even the actress understand that this is not how the real life works but it felt good to her to play this iconic character.

While talking about Sophie Turner, who plays Arya's elder sister, Sansa Stark in the show, Maisie stated that she always made her life and over the years, their friendship has just gotten better.

"She makes me laugh until I actually cannot breathe. All the way through shooting, we've clung to each other," she said.

Maisie Williams will be seen playing Arya Stark in the upcoming episode 3 of Game of Thrones season 8. Will she be seen playing the same character in episode 4 is a question which fans are desperately asking right now. We just hope that Arya survives the forthcoming battle.