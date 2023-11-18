Yet another Weekend Ka Vaar is here and Salman Khan will be grilling 'Bigg Boss 17' contestants. This time Bhaijaan was seen giving a piece of mind to Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Munawar Faraqui.

A new promo, that has been shared by Colors Tv shows host getting angry and lashing d out at the housemates.

Salman scolded the contestants, telling them to 'go to hell'.

He lashed out at the contestants and said, "Aise bohut sare log hain iss ghar mein, jo mujhe galat samajhte hain. Samajiyga, it does not matter to me, aur main kisi cheez ki explanation deta nahi hoon (There are many people inside this house who find me wrong. Think as you like. Keep in mind that I never explain anything to anyone)."

He further added, "Aur mujhe koi shauk nahi hai yahan par aake gyan doon, samjhaoon. Maine aap ko paida nahi kiya, aap mere bachche nahi ho. Aap ki badtameeziyo mein mujhe koi interest nahi hai. Jao bhaad mein jao (I have no interest in coming here and schooling you all, making you understand things. I have not given birth to you. You are not my children. I am not interested in dealing with your rude behaviour. Go to hell)."

Salman lambasts Lokhande. Ankita says that she is not happy and feels that Vicky is overshadowing her personality. She also says that she wants to win the show. Salman advises that they have entered the show as two contestants fighting for the Bigg Boss trophy. He tells her that she should play her game individually.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, who are the talk of the town. The host points out that everyone noticed Munawar feeling like he had been demoted after Bigg Boss changed his address from the 'Dimaag' makaan to the 'Dil' makaan. He highlights that Munawar needs to maintain his stand.

Mannara says that Munawar needs to be clear about his relationships as housemates are letting him use his niceness. To this, Salman puts her on the spot asks her are you clear about your relationships..?

Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.