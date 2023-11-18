Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' is garnering rave reviews from fans and critics. As the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally, the makers hosted a fan event in Mumbai on November 17. The event was joined by Salman, Katrina and the film's antagonist, Emraan Hashmi. During the success event, Katrina and Salman danced with each other.

The trio shared various anecdotes from the film and even danced on the peppy tracks.

Salman Khan gave the trademark Tiger scarf to Katrina and wrapped it around her neck.

While the three thanked the audience for showering love on their movie.

While talking to fans, Salman was engrossed in talking about romance in the film and said, "Katrina hai iss film mein, toh thoda toh romance banta hi hai (Katrina is there in the film, a little bit of romance should be there)." He then looked at Emraan and added, "Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota, toh yeh toh ho he jata."( Had Emraan's role not been negative this would definitely been there..)

Soon after that, he moved towards Emraan and tried to kiss him which left everyone laughing.

He then added, "Meri aadat to kabhi rahegi nahi lekin aisa laga inki aadat chhuti ja rahi hai (I never kiss on screen but it seems he is losing his habit of kissing on screen)."

Another video of Salman and Katrina dancing on 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam goes viral. In the clip, Katrina was seen pulling Salman's hands to the centre of the stage and then the duo grooved together.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

'Tiger 3' follows 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan' in the YRF Spy Universe.