Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 12 and the doting parents walked down the memory lane to shower love on her. The couple picked out adorable pictures of Aaradhya from her childhood album to extend wishes.

Former Miss World Aishwarya shared a throwback selfie with her little one in pink dress, Abhishek pulled out a beautiful picture of his princess in white dress to share on social media.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan wish daughter Aaradhya on 12th birthday

Aishwarya wrote, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU... precious love... I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable throwback picture with Aaradhya on his Instagram account and captioned the post, Happy birthday my little princess!I love you mostest.."

Abhishek's sister and Aaradhya's aunt Shweta Bachchan added two red heart emojis in the comments section.

Actor Fardeen Khan wrote, "Congratulations. ." Abhishek's Dhoom co-star Esha Deol wrote, "Happy birthday ♥️."

Preity Zinta commented, "Happy Birthday Aradhya ❤️❤️ God bless you."

Aishwarya celebrated her birthday on November 1, with her daughter and family and donated Rs 1 crore for cancer treatment. She attended an event and cut her birthday cake with her daughter and mother. Along with media and others.

Recently, on Aishwarya's birthday, Aaradhya gave a speech appreciating her social work. She was heard saying, "My mama, well, what I think she's doing is truly important and truly wonderful. We're celebrating with a meaningful purpose. Like, it's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, helping everyone around us. Helping people. And I just want to say what you are doing is truly incredible. That's exciting."

She then headed to Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007. They had their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.