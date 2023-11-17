Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif never fails to stun us with her sartorial choices. Katrina's love of traditional ethnic wear never fails to enchant her fans. The actor exudes elegance and looks graceful in sarees. Of late, we have seen Katrina draping nine yards in different bright colours and looking like a fresh breath of air. Be it the Durga Puja pandal, Diwali celebrations or promotions. Katrina is making a head-turning appearance in a saree.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on November 14 and shared pictures from Diwali celebrations and dropped drop-dead gorgeous pictures. She wore the lehenga in saree style and looked like a ray of sunshine.

Just like millions of illuminating diyas, Katrina lit up Instagram with her beautiful pictures.

Katrina draped her dupatta elegantly over one shoulder, the modern lehenga with a contemporary touch of saree gave festive vibes. The blouse had silver work on it.

Take a look at her pictures below.

During Laxmi Puja, Katrina draped a Sabyasachi saree with large red floral patterns on it and looked like a vision in it.

Katrina hugs Sobhita Dhulipala, clicks selfies with fans at an event

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif, Tarun Tahiliani, and Sobhita Dhulipala attended an event. Katrina Kaif wore an enchanting orange saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. While, Sobhita Dhulipala, in contrast, looked elegant in a stunning light pink saree.

The two actors exchanged greetings and Katrina shook hands with Sobhita.

Katrina also clicked selfies with her fans and happily waved at the paps before she left.

Netizens lauded Katrina for making back-to-back stunning appearances in a saree, looking no less than a diva.

Fans took to the paparazzi's comment section and complimented the actor for being graceful.

Work front

Katrina Kaif was seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, the film sees Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. In this latest instalment of the Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, joining the ranks of War and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The actor will next be seen in the film Merry Christmas, under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi. Initially planned for release on December 8, the makers have pushed the release date to January 2024.