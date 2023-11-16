After the thrilling India vs New Zealand match, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor hosted a star-studded affair bash for former football maverick David Beckham in Mumbai. Galaxy of Stars attended the bash putting their best fashion foot forward. Celebs greeted the football star dined with him and later clicked candid pictures.

Malika Arora dedicated her meeting with former footballer David Beckham to her son Arhaan

Each of the celebs present there had a different story to share. Doting moms of B-town Karima Kapoor and Malaika Arora clicked a pose for a candid picture with David Beckham and dedicated the picture clicked with the former footballer to their sons.

Taking to social media Malaika wrote, "This one's for you @iamarhaankhan .... Our all time favourite @davidbeckham ❤️..... thank you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja for such a warm n beautiful evening.."

While Karima wrote, "Did it for the kids (camera and heart emoji)... Swipe (right) Not really. So warm and gracious... forever fan."

In one of the pictures shared by Karisma, she is seen hugging David.

Arjun Kapoor's childhood dream was accomplished.

While Sonam Kapoor's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's caption is winning the internet.

Harsh Varrdhan wrote, "Since I was probably the only person at that party that has actually watched every game beckhams played and passionately followed his career at united and beyond I felt like I should take a photo.. I'm now sharing it with the rest of the world since everyone else is sharing theirs.."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to give us major couple goals!

Arjun and Malaika wowed us in the shades of black and white.

While Arjun looked dapper in a stunning black style that was layered with a jacket, Malaika opted for a lunging neckline white shirt with a flared, shiny black skirt.

David Beckham the man of the moment looked handsome as ever in an all-black look.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput clicked with their childhood crush.