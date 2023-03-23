As Kangana turned 36 on Thursday, the 'Queen' actor took to her social media handle to apologize to people she has hurt with her statements. She started the video by thanking her family, friends, and well-wishers.

She further went on to say, "Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi (My enemies who never let me rest. No matter how successful I got, they kept me on my toes, on the path to success. They taught me how to fight, struggle. I will forever be grateful to them)." [sic]

"Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu (Friends, my ideology is very simple. My conduct, thoughts are simple and I always want good things for everyone. So I apologise to anyone I might have hurt with things I said about the country's welfare)," she added. She concluded the message and said, 'sneh, suvichaar (affection, good thoughts)' for everyone."

Kangana is currently in Rajasthan to celebrate her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her next film 'Emergency'. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

As a producer, Kangana also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in the pipeline. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She recently also announced the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be directed by filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar.

Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'. She also has 'Tejas', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and 'The Incarnation: Sita' lined up.