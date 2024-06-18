Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recently released film Chandu Champion which hit the theatres on Friday. Chandu Champion has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar.

Box-office report of Chandu Champion

As per reports, Early trends for day 3 indicate another leap for the film, with estimates ranging between 10 to 10.80 crores, marking a growth of approximately 29.87-40.25% compared to its Saturday earnings.

Several celebs have lauded Kartik Aaryan's power packed performance in the film and couldn't stop going gaga over his facial expressions, emotions as well his body transformation.

The latest celeb to join the bandwagon is veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Shabana Azmi gets emotional; heaps praise on Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion

The couple headed out for a special movie screening on Sunday night which was hosted by Excel Entertainment.

After the movie ended, the actor heaped praise on Kartik Aaryan's performance.

While speaking to the paparazzi about the film, Shabana said, "Main toh ro ro ke paagal ho gayi aur Kartik ka kaam bahot accha tha. Kabir ne bahot aacha kiya. Maine bahot dino ke baad Kabir ki film dekhi aur usne pakad ke rakha second half pe bhi. (I couldn't stop crying while watching the film and Kartik did a fantastic job. Kabir Khan (director) did a great job. It's been long that I have watched any of Kabir's movie. The story kept us engaged even in the second half.)"

Adding to it, Javed Akhtar said, "The filmmakers have brought this great story to light after nearly 50 years. Even Murlikant Petkar got teary-eyed upon watching a film about himself."

Kartik Aaryan gets 'Eidi' from Shabana Azmi for 'Chandu Champion' performance

Taking to her social media handle, Shabana Azmi mentioned, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child-like determination, with an extremely winsome smile, which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam Kabir for making it in his lifetime, so he got to watch it with his family. Here I am with Kartik at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment (sic)."

Sharing Shabana Azmi's, Kartik wrote, "Mujhe meri eidi mil gayi (I have received my eidi). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (sic)."

Apart from kartik Aaryan the film stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. Pritam is the music director of the movie.