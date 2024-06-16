Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of the recently released film Chandu Champion. The film is a biopic of Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 1

Kabir Khan's sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan opened only at Rs 5.4 crore on Friday at the domestic box office. The film saw a jump over the weekend, all thanks to word-of-mouth publicity. On day 1, the film opened exceptionally low. However, with good reviews from viewers and critics alike, the film saw a jump in box-office numbers.

With positive word-of-mouth, Chandu Champion saw a 42.11% jump on the second day and collected Rs 6.75 crore. And now in two days, the movie minted over Rs 11.5 crore.

As per Sacnilk.com, the movie earned nearly ₹12 crore net in two days. Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

Kartik's power-packed performance has been lauded by one and all.

Netizens have urged fans to watch Chandu Champion.

A Redditor wrote, "Yesterday, Chandu Champion was released, and it only made around 4.5 to 5 crores despite receiving 95% positive response. Now that I think of it, do we really deserve a filmmaker like Kabir Khan here? This movie might have excelled if it had starred SRK, and Ranbir, or if it had been released in the South. I request everyone to watch this movie rather than letting it flop like Maidaan and 83, only to later call it an underrated gem after watching it on OTT."

Another wrote, "It's a completely disheartening to see a motivational and inspirational movies dying in the box office due to audiences ignorance.."

The third one wrote, "Every sports drama has a similar story then initial his life tough later achieved everything so what's new now it's too hot to go outside..."

fourth one wrote, "Film has potential to make space in the heart of the audience, people should watch it.."

Apart from kartik Aaryan the film stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. Pritam is the music director of the movie.