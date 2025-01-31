Mahira Sharma has been trending ever since the rumours of her dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj surfaced online. The former Bigg Boss contestant maintained a stoic silence on the matter. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj, who was recently linked to Asha Bhosle's granddaughter also kept his mum. However, Mahira's mother soon came into the picture to call the rumours baseless.

Mahira's mother reacts

Mahira's mother, Sania Sharma has shut down the reports of her daughter dating the cricketer and called it the side effects of being a celebrity. "Yeh kya bol rahe hai aap. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Log toh kuch bhi bolte hai. Abhi meri beti celebrity hai toh log apna muh kholke kisi se bhi uska naam jod denge, toh hum kya usse maan le. Yeh khabar puri tarah se jhooth hai," she told Times Now.

(People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will associate her name with anyone. Should we consider it as true? This is completely false)

Equation with Paras

The rumours started after an Etimes report stated that the two were romantically involved. It further highlighted how Siraj had liked a picture of Mahira from November 2024. It further mentioned that the two were in the phase of getting to know one another. However, Mahira's mother claims that all such reports are false and baseless.

Mahira has always been quiet about her public life. She was earlier dating her fellow Bigg Boss contestant, Paras Chhabra. What went wrong between the two remains unknown but the duo has specified being single now.

At one-point Paras had even accused Mahira's PR team of being behind the split. However, the actress never spoke anything about the relationship or the breakup.