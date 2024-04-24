Arti Singh is all set to get married to beau, Dipak Chauhan, in Mumbai on April 25. The Maayka actress celebrated her sangeet last night and the most prominent names of Bigg Boss were in full attendance. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Shefali Zariwala, Parag Tyagi, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sana Khan, Vishal Singh and more were present at the event.

Ex-lovers Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also attended the sangeet looking their traditional best. However, it didn't go unnoticed how the two maintained distance from one another and avoided any sort of contact. A video shows Mahira interacting with others while Paras and Vishal get busy posing.

In another video, she was seen greeting Vishal but not Paras. And the Roadies contestant was seen walking away from the photo-op point when she made her way towards it. After dating for over four years, Paras and Mahira chose to walk their separate ways. Paras had revealed that he was shocked to see her unfollow him on social media and delete their pictures.

"Yes, we have not been talking to each other after a fight over petty issues for more than a week. But aisi fights toh hamari hamesha hoti rahi hain, even when we were inside the Bigg Boss house. I never thought that it will lead to a breakup," he had said in an interview.

"In a fit of anger, I too have unfollowed her on Instagram but once things settle down I will definitely call her and clear the air. I am sure if we meet each other at a public place we will laugh out loud over this bachkani harkat. So, whatever this is I am assuming this is just temporary. Plus, this appears to be more of a PR-driven activity for her than anything else," Paras had further added.