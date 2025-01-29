BB13 Fame Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj after breakup with Paras Chhabra [Details]

Popular cricketer Mohammed Siraj is making headlines—not for his cricketing performances, but for his personal life, particularly his relationships.

Last week, Siraj was rumoured to be dating Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zania. However, both Zania and Siraj shut down the speculation by clarifying that they share a sibling-like bond.

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma are dating After Her Breakup with Paras Chhabra

Now, just days later, Siraj has been linked to Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Mahira Sharma. While the duo do not follow each other on Instagram, there have been serval reports claiming that Mahira and Siraj are dating.

To note, their dating rumours first surfaced in 2024 after Siraj allegedly liked one of Mahira's photos, drawing public attention. However, the like is no longer visible on her posts.

And once again in January 2025, on Wednesday, the Times of India confirmed Siraj and Mahira's relationship. A popular Bigg Boss fan page also backed the news, tweeting, "As per the ETimes report, cricketer Mohammed Siraj and BB13 fame actress Mahira Sharma are dating, and it's confirmed."

Interestingly, Siraj and Mahira have never been spotted together in public.

Before Siraj, Mahira was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The couple, who were together for three years, reportedly parted ways in 2023.

Mahira and Paras break-up

Last year, Paras spoke about their breakup on his podcast, Abraa Ka Dabra Show, with Shefali Jariwala, another former Bigg Boss 13 contestant.

The actor blamed the live-in relationship to be the real reason behind their breakup and said, "Main toh single hoon filhaal. Aap ke saamne he tha joh bhi tha relationship, joh shuru hua tha Bigg Boss mein. Ek joh tha joh continue hua 2-3 saal tak. Toh bus wohi live-in mein the hum, toh jaise maine kaha live-in ke zyaada tar relationship kharab he hote hain." ("I am single at the moment. You all saw whatever relationship I had—it started in Bigg Boss. There was one that continued for 2-3 years. We were in a live-in relationship, but as I said, most live-in relationships tend to go bad.)

Mahira and Paras even unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos together after their split.

Meanwhile, Mahira and Siraj haven't shared anything about the relationship.