Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees was much appreciated by the audience, but her mother's reaction being informed about working with SRK was simply epic.

A video has come up on social media that shows Mahira speaking during a big event. The gorgeous actress spoke about her mother's reaction when she informed her parents that she got a film with Shah Rukh.

Mahira left everyone in the audience laughing when she showed how her mother started crying after she told her that she was going to work with Shah Rukh. She spoke about how her "amma" kept disbelieving her, and then further enquired if she is playing his love interest in the film.

Mahira's mother was too happy to know that she was going to work with SRK and hence she was hesitant to believe. However, she later ensured that Mahira would not do "anything bad" in the film.

Raees was Mahira's first ever Bollywood film, and as of now, it remains to be her last. The actress has been away from Indian cinema ever since controversy arose surrounding Pakistani celebs working in Indian films.

Watch the funny video of Mahira:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar of a dwarf in Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to be released on December 21 this year.