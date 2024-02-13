There has been a buzz about Mahira Khan expecting her first child with her husband, Salim Karim. The rumours of the Pakistani actress expecting her second child after her second marriage with the businessman gained momentum in the last few days. However, the actress has now shut down her pregnancy rumours.

The claim

A Reddit post claimed that the actress was not only pregnant but was also planning to opt out of Netflix series - Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and another untitled project. The Reddit post read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she's expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth, but as she's a big celeb and can't keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce."

Mahira quashes rumours

However, Mahira has quashed the rumours of her pregnancy and also of her leaving the Netflix project. "It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series," she wrote.

Mahira Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. She was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 - 2015 and remained a single mother to her baby boy, Azlaan.

Mahira tied the knot with Pakistani businessman Salim in an intimate ceremony on October 1, 2023. Pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony had taken over social media.