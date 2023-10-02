The shaadi season is here and celebs are walking down the aisle with the love of their life. After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's big fat wedding at the Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, 2023, another famous celeb tied the knot.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim

This is Mahira's second wedding, the actor was previously married to Ali Askari and they have a son, Azlan, who was born in 2009.

Mahira on Sunday, October 1, 2023, tied the knot with Pakistani businessman Salim in an intimate ceremony. The inside photos and videos from Mahira Khan and Salim's wedding have now gone viral.

As per a report in Samaa, Mahira married the Pakistani business tycoon at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban.

Anushay Talha, Mahira Khan's manager, and Pakistani photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik shared glimpses of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim's dreamy wedding.

The actor opted for a beautiful white wedding lehenga and her long veil has all our heart.

Mahira chose a pastel lehenga and also chose matching diamond jewellery. Salim wore a blue turban and a black sherwani.

She looked beautiful as she walked down the aisle. Salim got teary-eyed seeing her in a bridal outfit. Salim hugged Mahira and gave her a heartfelt kiss on the forehead. Mahira got emotional when she embraced Salim. Later they exchanged garlands.

Netizens were in awe seeing them.

During a conversation, Mahira revealed, "Yeah, I think I am in love."

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees, and Salim reportedly first crossed paths in 2017 at the launch of a television application called Tapmad TV.