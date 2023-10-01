Bollywood's latest couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor on and off relationship often fails to grab headlines. Last month, the couple's cryptic Instagram stories with quotes added fuel to the fire as the couple didn't hang out together.

It all started with Malaika attending AP Dhillion's show launch with son Arhaan Khan, while Arjun went on a solo trip. However, the duo never denied or confirmed their separations. Days later, they went for dinner and lunch, ending all the split speculations.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor exchanged glances at the Tennis Premier League Season 5 players' auction

And now, once again, their relationship has raised eyebrows. A sports event was launched on Sunday where Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Sania Mirza, and Sonali Bendre of which Malaika -Arjun were also part.

Several videos and clips from the event have gone viral. In which during the photo-ops, Arjun and Malaika didn't interact with each other. He first clicked pics with Tapasee, Rakul Preet Singh and Sania Mirza and later on photogs requested Arjun and Malaika to pose, to which during photo-ops Arjun kept his one hand on Sonali Bendre's shoulder and the other on Sania Mirza's shoulder, while Malaika's body language had a different story to tell.

She seemed uncomfortable as the paps started to tease her

Arjun then said, pata hai tumlog ke liye yeh photo accha hai..." ( I know this picture is good for you).

Hearing this, Malaika hits Arjun lovingly with her elbow on his stomach.

Netizens reacted to their shy and coy eye contact and glances

A user wrote, "No chance bro... Check their body languages.... Actually, lovers do always have strange behaviour towards eachother at any event. Theory."

Another mentioned, "That's how a normal couple is."

On International Dog's Day, Malaika had taken to Instagram to share a video with her pooch buddy, Casper. She was seen shooting for her retail brand, while Casper kept her company. She captioned the video, ""I couldn't have asked for a better companion to spend my shoot days wit. Isn't he such a natural?" Arjun was one of the firsts to comment on it. "The real star of ur life," he wrote, dropping a red heart emoji.